Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.38.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $371.69 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $275.67 and a fifty-two week high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

