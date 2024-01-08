Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.8% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 149,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.34.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $93.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

