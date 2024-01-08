Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CYTK. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.73. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $95.61.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $421,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,875,752.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $421,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,875,752.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,897 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

