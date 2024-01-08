Morgan Stanley Upgrades American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to “Overweight”

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $13.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after purchasing an additional 667,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $306,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $262,507,000 after purchasing an additional 455,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $181,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.