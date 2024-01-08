Mosaic Advisors LLC Has $19.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mosaic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 412,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 18.2% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $19,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.84 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

