MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $31.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get MP Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MP

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,925 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in MP Materials by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MP Materials by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 486,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.