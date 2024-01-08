MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives $14.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global
MRC Global Stock Performance
Shares of MRC opened at $10.68 on Friday. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.05.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MRC Global
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
