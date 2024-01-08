MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives $14.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRC Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

MRC Global Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter worth $33,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 542.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of MRC opened at $10.68 on Friday. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.05.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

(Get Free Report

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.