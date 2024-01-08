National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGG. Barclays began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in National Grid by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NGG opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14. National Grid has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1899 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

