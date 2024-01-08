National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NGG. Barclays began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.
View Our Latest Report on National Grid
Institutional Trading of National Grid
National Grid Stock Up 0.4 %
NGG opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14. National Grid has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
National Grid Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1899 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National Grid
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.