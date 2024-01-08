National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NSA stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.50%.

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,744,165.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 296,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 131,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

