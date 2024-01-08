Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0543 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $25,806.89 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00110852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00035568 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00021029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002239 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

