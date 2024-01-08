Neogen (NEOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 9th. Analysts expect Neogen to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Neogen has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Neogen’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $19.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.82 and a beta of 1.13. Neogen has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $425,469.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and sold 4,859 shares worth $75,823. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $147,849,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Neogen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,780,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,225,000 after purchasing an additional 216,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $84,319,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $72,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

