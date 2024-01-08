NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Holdings Lowered by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,430,000. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of SPYI opened at $47.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $183.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.4849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

