NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. NETSTREIT also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.21-$1.23 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho raised NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.53.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 1.5 %

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

NTST opened at $17.83 on Monday. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.16, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 630.82%.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 20.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

