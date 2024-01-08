New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,116 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $23,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 480,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 54,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.3 %

WBD opened at $11.20 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.