New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,574 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $27,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,327,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,936,000 after purchasing an additional 166,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $158.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

