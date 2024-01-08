New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $22.15 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Raymond James worth $22,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,829,000 after acquiring an additional 117,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Raymond James by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE RJF opened at $112.04 on Monday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

