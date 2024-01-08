New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.09 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of PulteGroup worth $23,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 103.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 95.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 64.3% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 161.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,376,000 after acquiring an additional 773,543 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $101.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $105.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

