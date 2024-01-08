New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,055 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Eversource Energy worth $21,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $62.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

