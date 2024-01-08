New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of PG&E worth $27,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

