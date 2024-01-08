New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Jabil worth $24,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 1,610.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 1,128,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Jabil by 1,273.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 829,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,532,000 after buying an additional 769,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $126.77 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.62 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.16 and a 200-day moving average of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $8,089,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,025,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,095,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,352,283.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $8,089,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,025,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,095,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,529 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,369. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

