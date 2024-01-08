New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 91,056 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Meta Platforms worth $715,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $351.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.39 and a 200-day moving average of $313.47. The company has a market cap of $904.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $126.04 and a one year high of $361.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

