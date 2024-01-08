New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $26,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,132.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,108.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,162.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.