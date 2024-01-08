New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,198 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,198 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $22,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 497.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 398,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,827,000 after acquiring an additional 158,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.40.

ZBH stock opened at $119.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

