New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,859 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Weyerhaeuser worth $24,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WY opened at $33.68 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

