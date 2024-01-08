Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,570 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Newmont worth $34,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 0.5 %

NEM opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.