Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,759 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Newmont worth $26,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Newmont by 66.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Newmont by 62.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 15.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

