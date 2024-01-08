NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Sells £5,058,000 in Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,430 ($107.35), for a total value of £5,058,000 ($6,440,850.63).

NEXT Price Performance

LON:NXT opened at GBX 8,466 ($107.81) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,480.07, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.32. NEXT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,114 ($77.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,550 ($108.88). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,852.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,289.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,350 ($93.59) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,925 ($88.18).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

