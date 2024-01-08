Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$72.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Nutrien stock opened at C$75.06 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$70.69 and a 12 month high of C$113.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.49). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of C$7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 6.8801843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

