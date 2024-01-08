Oasys (OAS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $204.95 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Oasys has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Oasys token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasys has a market capitalization of $204.95 million and $3.47 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,858,091,009 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,858,091,009 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.11010575 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,469,835.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

