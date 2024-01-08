OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson cut OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $17.23 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $101.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III purchased 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,898.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,352.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,877 shares of company stock worth $38,057. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,979,000 after acquiring an additional 835,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,603,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after acquiring an additional 220,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,295,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,680,000 after acquiring an additional 57,423 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,660,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 308,240 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

