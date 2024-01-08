Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $383.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $284.81 and a 1-year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.