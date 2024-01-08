Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMC. Bank of America decreased their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.75.
Read Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicom Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.