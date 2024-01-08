ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $71.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

