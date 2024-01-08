Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNTX. HSBC cut BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BioNTech from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.27. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The company’s revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

