Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HARP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HARP opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $15.19.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by $2.63. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.68% and a negative return on equity of 893.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 562,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,911 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

