Oppenheimer Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $80.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.68.

Shake Shack Trading Up 0.1 %

Shake Shack stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,750.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $80.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

