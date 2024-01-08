OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

OPRX opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $240.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.00.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at $39,000. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,652,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 445,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

