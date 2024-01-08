Ordinals (ORDI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $501.86 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for about $69.27 or 0.00155318 BTC on major exchanges. Ordinals has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $501.86 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 66.00515646 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $437,759,147.84 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

