ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

ORIX Price Performance

NYSE:IX opened at $96.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. ORIX has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $101.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ORIX will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ORIX during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ORIX by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ORIX by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ORIX by 20,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

