Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $6.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.06.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
