PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in PACCAR by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 251,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $93.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.78 and a one year high of $98.47.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

