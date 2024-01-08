Park Aerospace (PKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. Park Aerospace has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $279.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 542.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

