Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $180.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $240.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCTY. StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.65.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY stock opened at $159.48 on Friday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

