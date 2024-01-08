PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson restated a market perform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.16.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.