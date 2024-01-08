PegNet Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $58.99 Million (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, PegNet has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $58.99 million and approximately $253.25 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PegNet was first traded on August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official message board for PegNet is medium.com/@pegnetcash. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swiss Franc (CHF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Swiss Franc has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Swiss Franc is 0.02526316 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $241.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

