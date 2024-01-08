PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 780.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.98 and its 200 day moving average is $174.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.