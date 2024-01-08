Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of PR stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 4.25. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

