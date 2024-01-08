Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.30 price target on the stock.

PSNL stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Personalis has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 58.66% and a negative net margin of 159.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Personalis by 10.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 32.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 149,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,361 shares during the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

