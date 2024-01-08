Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.30 price target on the stock.
Personalis Stock Up 7.0 %
PSNL stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Personalis has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.94.
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 58.66% and a negative net margin of 159.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Personalis
About Personalis
Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Personalis
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.