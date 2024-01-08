Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.47 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

