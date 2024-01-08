Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 49.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 283,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 80,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

